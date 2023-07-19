The last cohort on the Whiria te Tāngata (Whiria) eight-month programme. Photo / Supplied

The last cohort on the Whiria te Tāngata (Whiria) eight-month programme. Photo / Supplied

A mātauranga-led initiative “weaving people” together across the library sector that helps staff on their te ao Māori journey will run one more group through its programme.

Whiria te Tāngata (Whiria) is a funded programme delivered by Te Rōpū Whakahau, the leading national body that represents Māori engaged in libraries, culture, knowledge, information, communication and systems technology in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Te Rōpū Whakahau was a natural fit to deliver one more Whiria te Tāngata, thanks to funding from the New Zealand Libraries Partnership Programme,” says Rachel Esson, national librarian te pouhuaki at the National Library of New Zealand.

Whiria is an eight-month learning and development journey, set within four tukutuku (panel) modules. These are Waharua, the mātauranga Māori workstream and its connection to the land; Poutama, symbolising the scaffolding of knowledge and its application to workforce capability; Purapura whetū, signifying the complexity of data, research, and evidence work; and Niho taniwha, representing the determination needed for collective impact.

“Whiria was hugely impactful for the last cohort, empowering them to become change-makers within their library communities around the motu. We are now looking for 10 new kākaho (sustainability champions) to continue this journey of collective impact for the library sector,” said Te Rōpū Whakahau tumuaki Cellia Joe-Olsen.

Kay Huia, a kākaho graduate from Hamilton City Council libraries, highlights her experience of being nurtured within an empowering environment.

“Ngā uara (values) are seen in all aspects of Whiria,” says Kay.

“From going into noho and developing my understanding of tikanga. Rising early for waiata practice, participating in karakia, giving thanks and whakawhanaungatanga. It gave me the confidence to establish these cultural practices to build kotahitanga in my own workplace.”

Simon Whitlock, another kākaho graduate with Far North District Council Libraries, reflects on his Whiria haerenga (journey).

”We were the inaugural group of kākaho, and now we are kākano (seeds),” says Simon.

“As we plant, embed, and nurture what we have learnt into different library organisations, we also have benefited personally through participating in the Whiria te Tāngata programme.”

Applications are now open to individuals of all library backgrounds with a strong commitment to personal growth, library sector development, and a desire to engage deeply with Te Tiriti o Waitangi and mātauranga Māori. You can apply by visiting the Te Rōpū Whakahau website trw.org.nz. The application deadline is 11.59pm on Sunday, July 23.