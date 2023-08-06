Heavyweight with Dave Letele was a ratings knockout for TVNZ.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Heavyweight with Dave Letele was a big hit on and off the screen with TVNZ considering commissioning another two more episodes on gangs and obesity will be made with the community advocate.

The one-hour special Heavyweight with Dave Letele premiered on TVNZ 2 last week, winning the slot in important commercial demographics of 25-54 and 18-49 for the network.

Letele watched the show with friends and family but it has been the community reaction that has affected him most.

“I am so incredibly proud of this show as it opens up conversations about issues happening in our community right now. This show is filled with hope, understanding, empathy and hard-hitting conversations that can bring about change. This is why I share my own story - to inspire others and drive change,” Letele said.

Community advocate Dave Letele. Photo / Supplied

“I have been told that social workers, police and even probation officers are showing the programme to their clients. I am humbled by the response.

“The feedback online has been amazing and the programme on demand is going through the roof.”

In the programme, Letele’s Uncle, Lei Letele, shared his own story and talks of moving from robbing banks to selling methamphetamine. Lei joined former All Black Zac Guildford and others from the community, who have bravely shared their stories. Thousands of comments across social media channels are acknowledging those who feature in the show.

The next two episodes, to be shot later this year will zero in on gangs - both the established ethnic gangs and the new youth gangs causing major problems in cities in Aotearoa. The third episode will feature a major problem affecting Maori and Pasifika especially, obesity.

“I was wanting to make all three and roll them out quickly but that’s not how funding for TV programmes go,” Letele said.

“In saying that I am grateful we will be allocated funding for another two episodes.”

Heavyweight with Dave Letele was made with support from NZ on Air and is available to view online now at TVNZ +.









Joseph Los’e joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for 12 years for Te Whānau o Waipareira.