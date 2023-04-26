Whānau arrive at Hoani Waititi Marae for the hearing. Photo: RNZ / Pokere Paewai

By RNZ

A Waitangi Tribunal inquiry into inequities alleged by kaupapa Māori schools has opened in Tāmaki Makaurau.

The urgent claim has been brought by Te Rūnanga Nui, the body which oversees kura kaupapa Māori.

The Tribunal panel was welcomed with a powhiri from current and former students of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae, the first kura kaupapa Māori, which was opened in 1985.

Lead claimant Dr Cathy Dewes said the claim was about who had the authority over how te reo was taught.

“Mā mātau kē te kaupapa Māori e whakahaere, kaore i ā rātau [te Karauna] tērā māramatanga, tērā tohungatanga, ērā pukenga, te ngākau tika te wairua tika.”

The Tribunal hears evidence from Te Rūnanga Nui. Photo: RNZ / Pokere Paewai

The Crown did not have the understanding necessary to oversee Māori language education, she said.

Dewes is one of the founders of kura kaupapa, and along with Pita Sharples, Dame Kāterina Te Heikōkō Mataira and others, created Te Aho Matua.

Te Aho Matua is the foundation document for kura kaupapa and the philosophical base for the curriculum.

Members of Te Rūnanga Nui, the Tribunal and the Ministry of Education are welcomed onto the marae. Photo: RNZ / Pokere Paewai

The Crown did not understand Te Aho Matua and had attempted to assimilate kura kaupapa into the mainstream schooling system, Dewes told the Tribunal.

“Me marama pai Te Tāhuhu, te Karauna ki te ātaahua o tēnei kaupapa te kura kaupapa Māori Aho Matua, me tōna pai me te nui ō ngā hua ka puta kia tātau te iwi Māori.”

She hoped the Crown and the Ministry of Education would be able to see the benefits to Māori of kura kaupapa.

Co-chair of Te Rūnanga Nui Rawiri Wright said those benefits went beyond revitalisation of te reo and had flow-on effects for all things Māori.

“Āe ko te reo he mea nui engari kei te kōrero mātau mo te oranga tonutanga o te ao Māori, mā te aha kāre e kapi ana i roto i ngā ā tauiwi, e whakatutuki ana i roto i ngā kura kaupapa Māori Aho Matua.”

Those same benefits would not be seen in mainstream schools, Wright said.

The first stage of the hearing is set down for the next two days at Hoani Waititi Marae in West Auckland, with further hearings planned over the next month.