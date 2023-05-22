Census makes final push for Māori and Pasifika stragglers with Warriors tickets and kai vouchers

Fill out the Census or face a $2000 fine.

Census slowcoaches are being offered kai vouchers or Warriors tickets to join the majority of New Zealanders who have filed out their Census 2023 forms.

From tomorrow in Cyclone Gabrielle-hit Hawke’s Bay, whānau who have not yet filled in their Census will have the opportunity to do so, and get a ticket to this weekend’s game against the Brisbane Broncos, being played at McLean Park. Napier.

Census used this same incentive in April and got over 2000 forms filled in. The budget was $150,000.

While 4.5 million people have filled out their Census Forms, Māori (72 per cent) and Pacific Islands (76 per cent) are still lagging behind.

All those who have not filled out Census 2023 will receive a Final Notice, warning of a potential $2k fine.

“We have received individual forms from the equivalent of 88 per cent of the estimated population. This is a raw tally of the forms as they come in – before any data processing – but this gives us confidence we will be able to deliver quality national population data for Aotearoa New Zealand,” said Simon Mason, Deputy Government Statistician and deputy chief executive Census and Collection Operations.

“Our efforts for the remaining few weeks of the 2023 Census are focused on getting those who have yet to do the Census to fill out their forms, to support people in cyclone-affected areas, and continue our efforts at community events.

“We are focusing effort on lifting responses from Māori and Pacific peoples, with the support of partnerships and collaborations.

“For example, we have partnered with the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency to support completion of Census forms from non-responding households in Auckland.

Fill in your Census and watch the Warriors play in Napier. Photo / Getty

Whānau Ora collectives are reaching out to whānau who have not yet filled out forms.

A partnership between Stats NZ and the One New Zealand Warriors starts in the Hawke’s Bay region tomorrow.

People will be offered tickets - they have 500 to give away - to the NRL fixture between the Warriors and Broncos if they turn up and complete their census forms at local events leading up to the match.

If you don’t want a Warriors match ticket and complete your form at the Census pop ups, you could get a food voucher.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George. Photo / Photosport

Warriors CEO Cameron George urged Hawke’s Bay whānau to participate and support the Warriors.

“We urge our Warriors’ whānau to participate in the Census, supporting their communities just as they support us. This data will play a crucial role in bolstering community wellbeing, a top priority following Cyclone Gabrielle,” George said.

To secure tickets to the match on Saturday, May 27, people can complete their census at the One New Zealand Warriors open training session at McLeans Park on Friday, May 26, where there will also be the opportunity to engage with the team.

Tomorrow and Wednesday 4.15pm to 7pm, Census teams will be at Flaxmere Community Centre, 400 Swansea Rd, Flaxmere, Hastings.

On Friday, May 26 2023, supporters can attend a signing session from 10.45-11.30am at McLean Park.



