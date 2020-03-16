The New Zealand National Fieldays Society will be postponing the Fieldays event scheduled for 10-13 June 2020.

The decision follows Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement yesterday, regarding the cancellation of large gatherings to prohibit the spread of Covid-19.

"The Society stands by the Government's decision to cancel events that draw crowds over 500 in order to stall the spread of Covid-19", said Society CEO Peter Nation.

"We value our loyal stakeholders, including the many exhibitors, suppliers, volunteers, visitors, staff and their extended family, immensely. The whole event is about them. Their health and safety is of utmost importance to us and we take the government's decision seriously."

"The world may be undergoing major challenges in response to Covid-19, but in this changing environment Fieldays will remain, albeit at a later date."

About Fieldays

Fieldays is based on a 114-hectare site at Mystery Creek 10 minutes from Hamilton and is the largest agricultural event in the Southern Hemisphere.

Fieldays draws people from around the globe – both as exhibitors and visitors. Fieldays 2019 saw 128,747 people visit the event, generating $549M in sales revenue for New Zealand businesses.

Fieldays is run by New Zealand National Fieldays Society, a charitable organisation founded in 1968 for the purpose of advancing primary industry.