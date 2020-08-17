One person is dead after a workplace incident in Waitati this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the incident involving a digger at a forestry site on Clark Rd, Waitati at 11.30am.

St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the scene earlier at 11.25am.

A rescue helicopter was called and landed about noon.

A police spokeswoman confirmed this afternoon one person had died.

WorkSafe had been advised of the death and enquiries were ongoing.

The police spokeswoman said the digger had not rolled as was originally reported to police.