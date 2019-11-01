New Zealand farmers can now estimate how much carbon their tree blocks are sequestering thanks to a new addition to OverseerFM.

The carbon stock tool in OverseerFM uses data from the Ministry for Primary Industries' Carbon Look-up Tables to estimate the carbon sequestration potential for existing and future tree blocks on a farm.

The new tool adds to OverseerFM's existing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions analysis tool, which models the farm's biological emissions (methane, nitrous oxide) and carbon dioxide as well as product footprint.

"Farmers, rural professionals and the sector have told us they want a tool to help them make more informed decisions around the potential carbon sequestration impact of planting tree blocks on farm" said chief executive of Overseer Caroline Read.

"The new feature provides an easy way of understanding the positive environmental impact of tree blocks and better representation of their farm systems.

"The carbon stock tool is a valuable addition to our OverseerFM GHG emissions analysis suite, which enables farmers to test different management approaches to reduce emissions on their farm and to increase their farm sustainability.

"The unique capability of OverseerFM enables a holistic approach to farm environment planning in that you can see the impact on Nitrogen, Phosphorus and GHG at the same time and avoid pollution swapping".

Overseer is also working with Scion to understand if different forest management practices will have a material impact on carbon stocks, said Read.

"The addition of this tool represents the next step in our strategy to partner with the farming community and enable New Zealand farms to be more environmentally and economically sustainable.

The software provided farmers and their advisors with better information about nutrient

management so they could make better decisions to lift environmental performance said Read.

"Using OverseerFM means farmers can understand what they are emitting into the environment and test the impacts of farm management changes before they make them".