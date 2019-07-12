There are growing concerns a crash in log prices will lead to the loss of up to 1000 jobs in New Zealand. The price slump, caused by cheap product from Russia and Scandinavia flooding into China, has left New Zealand logs piling up on Chinese wharves. However, this is not the only issue facing the industry says Don Carson, who warns of a series of events that have created the "perfect storm" for New Zealand forestry.

The Country's Jamie Mackay talks to Forest Owners Association communications manager Don Carson about how Donald Trump, China's Belt and Road Initiative and a

Related articles: