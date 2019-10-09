Rural Women New Zealand have announced the category award winners of the NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards 2019.

"The NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards provide an opportunity to celebrate and showcase excellence in business, entrepreneurship and innovation by rural women," says RWNZ president Fiona Gower. "Every one of the businesses who entered is a winner in their own right and the judges found it difficult to select the final winners."

Christina Chellew, executive manager commercial underwriting, represented NZI as one of the judges on the panel.

"The judges were highly impressed with the range and calibre of entrants in this year's awards, especially in the two new categories — Bountiful Table and Rural Health and Wellbeing," says Christina.

"It is especially pleasing that the award winners are located from around the country with three from the South Island and four from the North Island."

Presentation of the awards to the category winners and the announcement of the overall Supreme Award Winner will take place on November 22 in Wellington.

Category winners:

Creative Arts: Whistle & Pop — Rebecca Hayman, South Canterbury

Emerging Business: By The Horns — Amanda King, Canterbury

Innovation: Skool Loop: Sharlene Barnes, Kaikoura

Love of the Land: AgriSea New Zealand — Clare Bradley, Waikato

Rural Champion: CommuniKate — Kate Taylor, Hawkes Bay

Bountiful Table: The Clareville Bakery — Rosalie Kloeg, Wairarapa

Rural Health and Wellness Excellence: Piopio Dental — Kim Tatham, Waikato