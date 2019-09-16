The Government's freshwater action plan and requirements to respond to climate change are the big topics for Beef + Lamb NZ's environmental roadshow on September 23.

It's at Awastone, 143 Ruahine Rd, near Mangaweka from 4.30pm to 6pm.

The idea of the roadshow is to explain the complexities of the topics, say what Beef + Lamb New Zealand is doing and help farmers make submissions on them.

Federated Farmers' Whanganui chairman Chris Davison doesn't think farmers will need much encouragement to go along.

Advertisement

"A lot feel like they're getting pushed into a corner a bit at the moment. They will be pretty keen to get along and hear about it."

He said he has heard Primary Industries Minister Damien O'Connor say the "rubber stamp" type of submissions get ignored.

"That makes it even more important for farmers to talk about their individual situations.

"The more information farmers have got, the better."

• People going to the roadshow need to register first, by emailing rebecca.brownlie@beeflambnz.com