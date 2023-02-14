Tonight's double elimination is set to rock camp. Photo / TVNZ

The sun is out on Treasure Island, and Dave Wardie is absolutely frothing over waking up and having coffee and coconuts with his two true loves - Art Green and Lance Savali.

That is until Savali is called in to help Dame Susan Devoy get a baggie down from a tree. Her clue, which she won in the elimination battle, is tied high, and she knows his six-foot-four frame is the one for the job.

I smell a very powerful alliance brewing.

“I did not think I was going to like her, and she’s amazing,” laughs Savali, who has clearly fallen under the Dame’s spell.

He’s smitten, and agrees to climb a coconut tree to retrieve the bag for her, then throws rocks at it until it falls. And they say chivalry is dead.

The bag contains a rock and a message that says time is on Devoy’s side. She’s not thrilled that she gets another stone, and wants to trade it for something more tangible. If these stones were her gold medals, she would honestly give them up for a bag of Twisties.

Devoy and Savali make a pact to try to help each other until the end and we cheer, as there’s now one less lonely girl on the island.

At the charity challenge, Joe Cotton is serving looks in the makeup department, and there’s a Perspex piece of plastic to try to decode messages through.

It’s a weird challenge, but $10,000 is up for grabs to be split between the two teammates, who will try to guess the squishy, commonly used phrases.

The kissing booth proved great entertainment. Photo / TVNZ

Watching Devoy ask Lana Searle if she wants to “have a tit” or “bend and snip” was truly the television we all needed.

But the winning team of Jane Yee and Green ended up taking home $5000 for Autism New Zealand and $5000 for Movember - both have now banked $10,000 for their charities.

It’s then face-off time, with each player battling for individual immunity and the ability to nominate three players for an elimination battle. The winner will also get the biggest steak we’ve ever seen, and get to share it with one hungry pal.

The challenge is mud-based - gather as much as you can on your body and travel along a rope path to your mud bucket, which you must fill.

Team faves buddy up, and Savali and Cotton sling mud on their alliance pals to help them out in the hopes of not being put up for elimination by them.

Devoy is just having fun, and Savali comes out clean after having his boy Green do the dirty work for him, ultimately taking the win.

Green chooses to share his steak dinner with Cotton - his favourite mud-slinger - and Savali thinks it’s a smart move that he didn’t choose him to share his meat with.

Green holds all the power tonight, and after a quick chat, it’s clear that the fans are getting the cut, with Yee, Adam O’Brien and Thomas up for elimination tonight.

As usual, Green was victorious. Photo / TVNZ

“You want to go to bed, and they won’t leave,” camp dad Green says of the three, who have recently made his house their own.

Savali questions why he’s not putting up Wardie, and Green suggests it’s because he likes him. Wardie audibly gasps watching this episode back and slides into Green’s DMs for an immediate bro date. I can smell the craft beer from here.

Green sticks with his original plans, and only one of the fan trio will be coming back to camp tonight.

The challenge is stacking crockery - if it smashes, you are out of the game. Shockingly, the first person out is O’Brien, and it’s a tragedy for television one-liners, with our favourite floater going home.

In beautiful parting words, O’Brien shares how grateful he is for the experience: “It just comes down to being grateful, and that I am.”

Then powerhouse Thomas loses her stack and goes home, and Yee is safe from elimination. Yee gets a clue that reveals she will have time when she needs it most.

But will she have time to use this advantage, with Green setting his sights on getting rid of her immediately?

Tomorrow we find out, in one of the most dramatic episodes in Treasure Island history.