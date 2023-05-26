"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. Video / Getty

Tina Turner boosted her fortune to US$250 million ($412m) by selling her image rights for US$50m ($82m) two years before her death.

The singer, who died aged 83 at her US$76m compound overlooking Lake Zurich in Switzerland this week, made the deal with music rights company BMG, which included music rights.

BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch, 68, said at the time: “Tina Turner’s musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences.

”We are honoured to take on the job of managing Tina Turner’s musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently. She is truly and simply, the best.”

Turner amassed her fortune despite being born to a humble, share-cropping family in Brownsville, Tennessee.

Her final fortune of US$250m, estimated by Celebrity Net Worth, didn’t only come from her stream of hits including What’s Love Got to Do With It and We Don’t Need Another Hero.

Tina Turner in LA, 1986. Photo / AP

She also starred in films such as Tommy, Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome and Last Action Hero, while her 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It told the story of her path to success and battle to hold onto her stage name during her painful divorce from her abusive ex-husband Ike Turner after he subjected her to beatings and sex she said felt more like rape.

In a post on its website, BMG has pledged to “maintain and develop” Tina’s legacy.

The company added about the deal: “BMG is proud to announce it has acquired an extensive portfolio of rights in the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, one of the greatest and best-loved artists in popular music history, Tina Turner.

”Working hand-in-hand with Tina Turner, BMG will maintain and develop her musical treasure trove and safeguard her inspirational legacy.

”Tina Turner’s solo works comprise 10 studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks and five compilations, which together have sold over 100 million records.”