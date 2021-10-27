TikTok comedian Huey Haha dies - fans mourn 'young and creative' star

Comedian Huey Haha, who became a social media star through TikTok, has passed away aged 22, according to his family, who announced the news on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

Popular TikTok comedian Huey Haha has died at 22, with his family confirming his death on his Instagram page.

Huey was a fast-rising comedic star and had amassed 204,000 followers on Instagram and 448,000 on YouTube.

He had uploaded over 100 short-format comedy videos on YouTube, which had between 100,000 and 4.5 million views.

A statement on his social media page confirmed he died on Monday.

The post on his Instagram feed read: "Rest In Peace to Huey Ha. Huey Ha passed away October 25, 2021.

"This is the official gofundme all proceeds will go towards funeral costs and his daughter."

More than $21,000 has been raised so far.

Fans of the TikTok star flooded the post with comments as they shared their love for the "young and creative" star.

One wrote: "Omg Huey I am so, so sad you're gone. So grateful we got to meet and film together before you passed. Your legacy will live on."

Another commented: "Rest high hope u and ur family stay strong."

While a third hailed what Huey had achieved: "You made a huge impact while you were here."

On Twitter, a fan wrote: "Rest in Paradise to this young, creative, and amazingly talented star. You will be missed. Prayers and condolences to all of your friends and family. #hueyhaha #rip"

Another saddened fan wrote: ""Man RIP Huey. This got me f***ed up. Idk what happened but I understand the grind to get to where he was. Praying for his baby girl and fam."