The Wiggles are returning down under in 2022. Photo / Supplied

The Wiggles are returning down under in 2022. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi kids can get ready to wiggle along to all their favourite tunes from The Wiggles when they return down under in August this year.

Anthony, Tsehay, Lachy and Simon will sing and dance their way around Aotearoa along with Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and the newest member of the crew, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn.

Kiwi kids and parents can expect to hear all the classics on repeat from Fruit Salad to Big Red Car as well as new songs from the group when the tour kicks off on August 20 in Hamilton, winding up in Dunedin on August 28.

They'll be making appearances in New Plymouth, Auckland, Palmerston North, Wellington and Christchurch along the way.

And the tour will feature a very special Kiwi guest, with radio personality Robert Rakete joining the group on stage in Christchurch and Auckland wearing his one-of-a-kind Wiggles skivvy made by students from Auckland's Mayfield Primary School.

Founding Wiggle Anthony Field says the group is "so excited" to be returning to New Zealand.

We're so excited to announce that The Wiggles Big Show Tour will be heading to beautiful New Zealand in August! Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am 💛💜❤️💙https://t.co/EJcgzXeyEX pic.twitter.com/OfCB0yGzm7 — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) June 6, 2022

"The Wiggles Big Show is so much fun, and I can't wait for everyone to experience it! You'll hear all the classic songs you love plus new ones like 'Hey Tsehay!'

"The show also features a variety of dance styles and performances, and we're bringing all our Wiggly friends too. Children will see and hear drums, keyboards, banjos, guitars, bagpipes and lots of singing. We hope to see you there!"

Last year, The Wiggles celebrated 30 years of entertaining and educating millions of kids - and their parents - all over the world.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday June 10.

The Wiggles Big Show NZ tour dates

Saturday August 20: Claudelands Arena, Hamilton

Sunday August 21: Spark Arena, Auckland

Monday August 22: TSB Theatre, TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

Tuesday August 23: The Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North

Wednesday August 24: Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington

Saturday August 27: Christchurch Arena, Christchurch

Sunday August 28: Town Hall, Dunedin