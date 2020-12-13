Stephen Colbert recalls New Zealand visit, atop glacier sends message to his younger self

US TV show host Stephen Colbert has renewed his love affair with New Zealand by releasing an episode of his talk show with new footage of his trip to Aotearoa in 2019.

The latest episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert includes a number of segments about his trip.

Colbert takes a trip down memory lane back to a time when he could still travel to the country he described as "a magical land where hugs still happen".

In one of the segments, filmed during his travels around the South Island at the end of 2019, Colbert found himself atop one of New Zealand's glaciers.

"Overwhelmed with gratitude", he said he wished he could share the moment with an old friend.

With no other friends around, and "admittedly having just done three shots of bourbon", he decided to send a message to his younger self.

The comedian drew laughter with the segment but his message was also a poignant one.

"There were times during my visit when I had to remind myself of my good fortune," he told the audience before sharing the footage.

The talk show host said he found himself "overwhelmed with gratitude" during the trip. Photo / YouTube

"Just in case we ever invent time machines, I want this little message now to be sent in a capsule back to myself when I was 29 and having a nervous breakdown about choosing to be a performer for a living," he started.

"It's going to be okay. You didn't make a mistake not going to law school. It's all going to work out. You're gonna do things with your friends like go to New Zealand and do this," he added, pointing to the majestic views surrounding him.

"Don't freak out, get off the couch, your skin is not on fire."

Stephen Colbert sent a message to his younger self from atop a "majestic" glacier in New Zealand. Photo / YouTube

Once the segment ended, back in his home studio, Colbert decided to send another message, this time to his "slightly younger self" who travelled to New Zealand last year.

"If I can send a message to that slightly younger version of me from the end of 2019 I'd say: Don't leave New Zealand," he says.

"They figure out how to contain this thing that's gonna start spreading around the world in about a month. I know you don't know what I'm talking about and this sounds crazy but believe me: buy toilet paper."

Stephen Colbert praises NZ for setting example America should follow. Video / CBS

The talk show host, and Lord of the Rings fanatic, spent six days in the country last October filming The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which averages 3 million views an episode.

A spokesman for Tourism NZ said the idea for Colbert to visit New Zealand first came about in September 2018, before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's appearance on his show.