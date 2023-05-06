Siblings Rosa, Daniel, Jono and Callum Hopkirk say Dance for Abilities is aiming high for A-listers at their next party. Photo / Supplied

Siblings Rosa, Daniel, Jono and Callum Hopkirk say Dance for Abilities is aiming high for A-listers at their next party. Photo / Supplied

Dance for Abilities is aiming high for A-listers at their next party — Dancing with the Stars — which will be held at the Glasshouse in Morningside next month.

DFA is a not-for-profit charity that creates aspirational dance parties for people with intellectual disabilities across New Zealand, Australia and soon in England.

The events are put on by brothers, Daniel, Jono and Callum Hopkirk, who were inspired to make a difference because their sister, Rosa, who has

Down Syndrome, didn’t get the opportunity to go out partying with them as she grew up.

The events are put on by brothers, Daniel, Jono and Callum Hopkirk, who were inspired to make a difference because their sister, Rosa. Photo / Supplied

Jono started the events in Sydney in 2017, Daniel the next year in 2018 in Auckland and London-based Callum will launch their first UK one soon.

Actor Claire Chitham has signed up to be one of the dancing stars and can’t wait to hit the dance floor. Hopkirk is reaching out to Antonia Prebble and Hayley Holt and on his wish list are former Dancing with the Stars alumnae including Samantha Hayes, Mike McRoberts, Shane Cortese and Monty Betham.

“I tell you who all our regular guests love and that is Jason Gunn,” says Daniel.

“If he is available, it will absolutely make their night, and he will be danced off his feet.”

Spy has no doubt Daniel, who co-owns Auckland advertising agency Crave Global and private members club Thursdays, will fill the room with stars.

“It’s been a long time between drinks and busting out the moves, because of the pandemic, so we want this one to be very special. I am truly grateful to the Glasshouse for giving the venue for free.

“Why shouldn’t people that are specially abled have the same glitz and glam nights we have?”

Last week Barbie launched its first doll with Down Syndrome in an effort to help more children find a toy that represents them.

Mattel says their new Down Syndrome doll will help children “see themselves” in toys. Photo / Mattel

This month, Ellie Goldstein who has the syndrome, is the cover girl of British Vogue. Her modelling career took off in 2020 when Gucci — in collaboration with Vogue Italia — used her to unveil their Mascara L’Obscur beauty campaign. Daniel is pleased the industry is helping build more education about creating space and equal opportunities.

Ellie Goldstein attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022. Photo / WireImage

In 2019, Dance for Abilities and New Zealand Fashion Week closed the week with specially abled models walking the runway for some of the country’s top designers.

The events are free for guests and rely on donations and private sponsorship to make them happen. A donation of $50 covers the costs of food, drinks and entertainment of one guest for a night out.

If you would like to donate, use the Givealittle page



