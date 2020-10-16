Spy: Revealed - America's Cup sailors' nights out on the town

Blair Tuke, Sir Ben Ainslie and Peter Burling at the opening of Onslow.

Dinner with Josh Emett, boxing practice with Monty Betham and an early Thanksgiving lunch at the Viaduct - the America's Cup sailors are out and about in Auckland.

Most sailors from international syndicates Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, NY Yacht Club's American Magic and INEOS Team UK are through quarantine after receiving exemptions for them and their families to travel to New Zealand for the yachting spectacle.

On Wednesday night Team NZ Skipper Peter Burling and Blair Tuke mingled with INEOS Team UK skipper Sir Ben Ainslie at the launch of Josh and Helen Emett's swanky new restaurant, Onslow, at the new International Building beside the Northern Club on Princes St. Ainslie and wife Georgie are personal friends of English-born Helen.

Luna Rossa skipper Max Sirena had his first breakfast out of quarantine at Britomart and told his Instagram followers he feels a little bit at home at Amano. He named Ponsonby's Yakitori bar Taisho the best Japanese in town.

Sirena's team-mate, two-time AC winner Jimmy Spithill, was spotted boxing with HeadQuarters' owner Leo Molloy, at former league star Monty Betham's Bootcamp on Monday.

Jimmy Spithill and Leo Molloy at former league star Monty Betham's Bootcamp on Monday.

Luna Rossa team-mates Michele Cannoni and Nicholas Brezzi have left the Italian summer and Cannoni has spotted Auckland's famed four seasons in one day - while Brezzi wrote in an Instagram story: "Describe Auckland in one word: rain."

LunaRossa's Max Sirena is in town.

Some of the NY Yacht club sailors enjoyed an early Thanksgiving lunch this week overlooking the Viaduct.

Skipper Dean Barker is sure to have given sightseeing tips to his team-mates. Alex Sinclair has been shooting in the bush, Anders Gustafsson has enjoyed time out by Auckland's west coast at Whatipu Beach and has also climbed the Rangitoto summit with his family.

Matt Cassidy has headed up north taking his young son to Pākiri. Paul Goodison enjoys Takapuna beach for watching the sailing and calls coming back into the harbour "buzzing the tower".

Nick Dana, who has been linked to Southern Charm reality star Chelsea Meissner, has been enjoying the west coast beaches posting gorgeous shots of Piha to Instagram.

Nick Dana has been enjoying the west coast beaches.

A well-placed source tells Spy many of the sailors and their families have opted for renting houses around Ponsonby, Herne Bay and apartments at the Viaduct - with the odd one or two choosing Takapuna.

As for the 5th team still on the official America's Cup website - Stars and Stripes Team USA, there are no sailors listed and their last Instagram post was months ago. Fingers crossed they make the upcoming regattas.