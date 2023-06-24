Creamerie. Photo / Supplied

Season 2 of Kiwi dystopian series Creamerie is just two weeks away and its stars’ success has spread across the world.

The show which returns to TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+ mid-July follows on after a virus plague that decimated men around the globe.

Its three stars Ally Xue, JJ Fong and Perlina Lau are back as the dairy farmers who discovered the only surviving man from the mandemic, played by Jay Ryan.

Season 2 sees the four fleeing rural Hiro Valley and going on an epic road trip to bring wellness cult leader, played by Tandi Wright, to justice and uncover the truth about who killed off mankind.

The show, created by the quartet of Xue, Fong, Lau and Roseanne Liang has developed a fan base not just in NZ but also Australia and the US.

Liang has landed a major Hollywood movie to direct - action thriller Maude v Maude - starring Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry, with the picture being described as “Bond v Bourne” - a genre perfect for Liang who makes female heroines sing on screen.

Angelina Jolie. Photo / Supplied

Fong, who was married this year with both Liang and Lau as bridesmaids, had her Australian-filmed Netflix show Wellmania - in which she stars with comedian Celeste Barber – nominated for a Logie last week across the Ditch for Most Popular Comedy Programme. She has another Aussie show in the works called Gold Diggers about the Australian Gold Rush in the 1800s.

Ryan is also doing well across the Tasman, with new series Scrublands, about a journalist uncovering a mass murder of five parishioners killed by a young priest. The actor is also starring in No Escape, a series which centres around a yacht adrift with no crew on board.

In between the seasons of Creamerie, Xu scored a role in Netflix series Cowboy Bebop and Lau, who has done work for BBC News and as social media presenter on Paul Henry’s morning show, has put her broadcast cap back on presenting World Watch for Radio New Zealand.