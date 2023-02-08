'Sign the 1945 UN charter, you will, hmmm?'

1. Saudi Arabia accidentally printed thousands of textbooks containing this image of Yoda sitting next to King Faisal while he signed the 1945 UN charter.

2. In the US, a woman flying from Manchester to Florida had a heart attack during the flight and when the stewardess asked for help 15 cardiologists came to save her. They were flying to a cardiology conference.

3. Officials went to congratulate Sogen Kato, the oldest living man in Tokyo, on his 111th birthday. Upon arriving at his house, a mummified body wearing underwear and pyjamas was lying in his bed. He had been dead for 30 years but his family kept it a secret to keep receiving his pension.

4. In the Vietnam war, the US conducted a psychological warfare operation which used loudspeakers to play eerie sounds and altered voices to represent the spirits of dead North Vietnamese soldiers so as to undermine their morale. It was called Operation Wandering Soul.

5. In 1998, part of the hull of the Titanic was recovered and is displayed in a casino. Visitors are given a “boarding pass” with the name of a passenger and find out the fate of their passenger at the end of the exhibition.

Catching shade

Sunsmart.

A canny building washer on the Precinct building, Onehunga Mall South.

Junk sleep

Whether you’ve fallen asleep while watching TV, found yourself waking up hours after an unexpected nap, or nodded off long before your normal bedtime, you’ve had yourself some junk sleep. The term describes poor-quality sleep that’s insufficient and not nourishing your body and brain the way a good night’s rest should. You need to make sure that your bedtime isn’t too late, and try to get the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep each night.