Shakira reveals she was attacked by wild boars on Spanish holiday

Shakira reveals horror animal attack where a boar stole her bag.

Shakira has revealed that she and her son were "attacked" by a couple of wild boars while on holiday in Spain recently.

The Colombian singer, 44, shared her ordeal in a social media post, according to Fox News.

In the videos shared to her Instagram stories, the singer described the ordeal that took place at a park near Barcelona.

Speaking in Spanish in the clip, she told viewers: "Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag."

Without showing her face, the singer showed off her dusty bag to the camera.

"They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it."

The clip also showed several different photos, seemingly taken by Shakira, of the two wild boars in question.

The Latina pop icon revealed that she put up a fight to keep hold of her handbag.

"Milan, tell the truth," she said to her son in the clip, showing him walking towards the bathroom. "Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar."

Neither Shakira nor her son appeared to have been hurt or injured by the encounter with the wild animals at the park.

Wild boars have been an issue in Spain for some time as pests, and are included on the World Conservation list of most invasive species.

In 2016 alone, 1,187 phone calls were recorded that were related to wild boars causing annoyance or distress in communities around Barcelona, according to reports from the Guardian.

Shakira is in a long-term relationship with Spanish football player Gerard Piqué. The couple have two children together, Milan, aged 8, and Sasha, aged 6.

It is understood that the pair live together in Spain with their children.