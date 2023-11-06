'Robbie Williams', a four-part documentary series which features up to 30 years of never-before-seen archive footage behind the star is being released on Netflix on November 8. Video / Netflix

Robbie Williams has revealed that he dumped Spice Girl Geri Halliwell after he found out she had been tipping off the tabloids while they dated.

The former Take That singer, 49, admitted he was falsely informed by a paparazzo that she was the reason the couple were being chased by photographers, reports The Sun.

The break-up came after video footage of Williams and Halliwell’s vacation in the south of France was made public, showing the loved-up couple on a yacht, wrestling and putting on silly voices together.

Williams confessed he loved his time spent with the Spice Girl in his four-part Netflix documentary.

He told The Sun on Sunday: “Geri kindly gave me permission to use [the footage].

“That was a very important holiday for me because I was happy; because I wasn’t before and I wasn’t really for a long time after.

Robbie Williams and Geri Halliwell pictured at the Brit Awards in London in 2001. Photo / Getty Images

“I have only amazing things to say about her now.

“I never accused her [of going to paps] at the time and, obviously, I know now she wasn’t.”

The video clips show them on a summer holiday with his writing partner Guy Chambers and his wife, Emma.

The Angels singer is seen telling the camera he was the happiest he had been in a decade.

However, it was the star’s paranoia on trust issues that put a spanner in the works.

English pop group The Spice Girls as they were in 1996: Melanie Chisholm (left), Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell, aka Sporty, Baby, Scary, Posh and Ginger Spice. Photo / Getty Images

He says: “It was a very confusing relationship, because she’s a girl and I’m a boy, we are very good friends trying to sort out the wreckage of the past.

“I just found her company very, very easy.

“There is a silliness.

“We really got on really well. It was fun.

Robbie Williams' new documentary celebrates 25 years of his solo career.

“We were a little gang that were sharing a very magical moment, in a magical place.”

The famous pair were first linked just a little bit before the much-talked-about holiday after she was spotted leaving his house at 1am.

They allegedly shared a “deep connection” over their similar past experiences, specifically leaving their hugely successful pop bands.

Robbie Williams begins streaming on Netflix on Wednesday.







