Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have spent their Christmas in New Zealand. Photo / AP

After enjoying a lush holiday in New Zealand together, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have parted ways with the popstar set to host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in New York City.

A source revealed to the Herald that they saw Ora checking in for a Qantas flight bound for the Big Apple on Wednesday, December 27, with the For You singer reportedly in good spirits as she posed with staff for selfies and was served by a private concierge.

The Thor director was not seen with his wife as it’s understood he is spending time with his two young daughters, Te Hinekāhu, 11, and Matewa Kiritapu, 8, whom he shares with ex-wife film producer Chelsea Winstanley.

It comes after the singer shared multiple posts on her Instagram account giving fans a glimpse at how she and Waititi spent their Christmas in New Zealand.

Taking to her social media on the festive day, she wore an all-red ensemble and appeared to be celebrating at her 48-year-old husband’s brand new $10.5 million waterfront pad in Point Chevalier, which he purchased in October after searching for a high-end property in the city, that wasn’t in the typical “blue-chip” suburbs such as Remuera or Herne Bay.

On Boxing Day, Ora shared even more snaps from her time in the country, however they weren’t as glamorous as her Christmas Day ones as she and Waititi were hiking at Bethells beach.

Sharing a photo of her wet from the rain and making a pout, she captioned the post, “Happy Boxing Day from me and some misty beach content, sand dunes and nature hunaaayyy [sic]. I hope you all had a great Christmas! Ps. I tried to re-enact the yellow video by Coldplay by realised I needed more rain and a yellow rain coat.”

Another photo included in the post saw the Hunt for the Wilderpeople director giggling as he took a video of his wife before he took off chasing a seagull.

It comes after the couple spent time at Piwakawaka Point Estate — an exclusive, luxury villa on a private peninsula on Lake Wānaka.

Ora took to Instagram earlier this week to share snaps from their luxurious vacation in which she was seen in a pool, taking a walk around the estate’s private trails and taking a dip in Lake Wānaka, the star captioned her post: “I can’t begin to explain the weekend I have had. Thank you for these memories Piwakawaka Point.”

A source told the Herald the couple were also spotted shopping in nearby Central Otago tourist destination Arrowtown.