Fans are speculating Rihanna is headlining next year's Superbowl Halftime show. Photo / Getty Images

Rihanna has seemingly confirmed she will appear – if not headline – the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February next year.

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a photo of her holding an NFL-branded football with a lack of caption - leaving fans to speculate she will be appearing in the iconic show.

Friends and fans of the singer took to the comment section to share their excitement, with Lizzo commenting "screaming", while the show Bravo commented "NFL = National Fenty League", a nod to her real name, Robyn Rhianna Fenty.

Variety reported Roc Nation has since confirmed the singer's participation.

Despite not having released an album since 2016, the singer turned beauty and fashion creator has been teasing new music for over a year.

The announcement has resulted in fans surmising she could release said new music to coincide with the halftime performance.

It comes after news that Apple Music will sponsor next year's event replacing the NFL's longtime partner, Pepsi.

While it is not yet known who may perform alongside Rihanna, fans are speculating Taylor Swift could be an option as she has a new album, Midnights, being released on October 13.

However, both TMZ and People Magazine later reported that sources close to the star claimed she turned down the offer.

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the US and attracts billions of viewers worldwide as well. The annual showdown between two NFL teams, one who dominated on the West Coast and the other who came out on top in the East, is an epic extravaganza that boasts a no-holds-barred, no-stunt-is-off-limits musical performance each year.

Last year Snoop Dog, Dr Dre, Eminem and Mary J Blige gave us an iconic performance with everything from solid gold accessorised tracksuits to a surprise performance from 50 Cent.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl. Photo / AP

In 2021, The Weeknd performed. While in 2020 Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed with much sultry hip shaking.

The performance has since become the most viewed halftime show on YouTube and was the subject of Lopez's emotional Netflix documentary Halftime.

Other memorable shows in recent years include Katy Perry, an appearance from Missy Elliot in 2015 and Beyonce with her former group Destiny's Child in 2013.