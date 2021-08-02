Queer Eye star Tan France welcomes first child via surrogate

Tan France and Rob France have welcomed a child together via a surrogate. Photo / Getty Images

Queer Eye star Tan France and his husband Rob have welcomed their first child via surrogate.

"Give our son a warm welcome," France shared on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of the family together and revealed his son was welcomed into the world in July.

He shared the name of his son and details about the adorable new addition to his family.

"Ismail France, born July 10th," he shared, and let his fans know Ismail was born 7 weeks premature.

"He came 7 weeks early, so he's been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed.

"Our surrogate is doing so great, post labour, and we couldn't be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives."

In a blog post, France shared he missed the birth of his son.

His son was born seven weeks early, so the Netflix star was not expecting calls about the couples' surrogate going into labour when he was jetlagged after travelling to the UK.

"I woke up to my alarm, at 7am, on July 11th (UK time), to a bunch of missed calls from Rob. Rob never calls at night, and texts if he needs me to call him. But, I was completely out of it and called him asking what was going on, not thinking it was probably baby related," he wrote.

France elaborated on his "frantic dash" to get back to America to be with his newborn son and shared what it was like when he first saw him, as well as how hard it was to have the newborn baby spent three weeks in the NICU.

"I have no words to describe how I felt when I first saw him, held him, kissed him. I was just so relieved that he was ok. My biggest worry, before seeing him in person, was if he was truly going to be OK.

"When Rob had FaceTimed me with him, numerous times, Ismail was covered in tubes and apparatus. Now, most of those tubes are gone and he looks so good. Beautiful and strong."