Cameron Diaz has gushed that her baby daughter Raddix is "the best thing that ever happened" to her and husband Benji Madden.

The 47-year-old actress and the Good Charlotte rocker, 41, welcomed Raddix into the world six months ago, and the 'Holiday' star has admitted it's been "heaven" watching their little one grow.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Cameron admitted: "It's been heaven, Jimmy.

"Literally every single day, there's just leaps and bounds … and she's not the same baby that she was yesterday. "Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she's a completely different baby."

She added: "But it's so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it.

"It's just amazing. It's the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I. We're just so happy."

Cameron recently gushed about how she has "entered the best phase of my life" with motherhood.

The 'Bad Teacher' star loves being a parent and has really enjoyed being able to be home with her family amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "In the last seven months I've entered the best phase of my life: motherhood! So it's been all about my home and family. And I am trying to participate in a thoughtful way in the larger and most important conversation that our society is currently engaged in."

And Cameron revealed Benji penned songs for Raddix.

Asked what music she is listening to in lockdown, she spilled: "Well, since we have a little one, we are really jamming out to some dope Sesame Street jams. We got 'Baby Shark' in the mix, and of course Benj has written at least a dozen songs for her. So we are doing serious upbeat and often a cappella jams over here.