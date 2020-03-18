Tom Hanks has listened to Australian's cries.

The Oscar winning actor, who has been self-isolating on the Gold Coast after testing positive to coronavirus last week, has responded to the national furore he caused when he uploaded a photo of his toast, which was topped with terrifying amounts of Vegemite.

While we love that such an international treasure is embracing our humble spread, the post was met with screams, tantrums and straight-up panic over how Hanks could possibly think his toast to Vegemite ratio was socially acceptable.

"Corona won't kill you but that amount of Vegemite will," one wrote, while another expressed, "That amount of Vegemite would put anyone in hospital. I developed a yeast infection just looking at this picture. (Also, best wishes for a speedy recovery.)"

Tom, I mean this with all the respect and love in the world, but that is too much Vegemite. — Matthew Thomason (@ResDolph) March 15, 2020

Dear Mr Hanks,

Re: Use of Vegemite.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Krln7QzTYG — Peter Murphy (@PeterWMurphy1) March 15, 2020

Taking to Instagram this morning, Hanks told his more than eight million followers he has "learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick".

He also gave his fans an update after being in isolation for one week.

"Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.

"Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points.

"We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx"