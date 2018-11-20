Kids have so far had to sit out on Marvel's blockbuster R-rated Deadpoolfilms. Not anymore.

The trailer for Once Upon a Deadpool has finally dropped, and will give fans a family-friendly version of the most controversial and explicit superhero movie in history.

The movie, released just in time for Christmas, is essentially a PG-13 rated version of Deadpool 2, which hit theatres in May.

In the teaser clip, Deadpool, who is played by Ryan Reynolds, kidnaps former child star Fred Savage, famous for being in The Princess Bride, and retells the events of Deadpool 2 to him as a bedtime story.

Advertisement

The pair engage in a hilarious back-and-forth argument around Savage's reluctance to be in the child-friendly Deadpool re-release, saying he prefers Marvel movies.

Deadpool, a.k.a Wade Wilson, then reminds him his franchise is in fact Marvel, to which Savage gives the witty response: "But you're Marvel licensed by Fox. It's like if the Beatles were produced by Nickelback. It's music, but it sucks."

Reynolds replies: "You were nicer as a kid."

Savage's inclusion in the film is described by 20th Century Fox as "a homage to Savage's starring role in the 1987 bedtime-story classic The Princess Bride".

Reynolds and Savage will be joined by a familiar cast including Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, T.J. Miller as Weasel, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus and Karan Soni as the taxi driver, Dopinder.

It will be interesting to see how the PG-13 rated film goes at the box office, given both Deadpool films have been praised for their explicit content.

Fox is billing the movie, which will run for only 12 days from December 12 to 24 in the US, as "a fairy tale that gives zero Fs."

For every ticket sold, US$1 will go to the charity Fudge Cancer, also known as F**k Cancer.

A New Zealand release date is yet to be announced.