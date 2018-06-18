Roger Farrelly put his dancing shoes on for the last time tonight on Dancing with the Stars when six dancers became five.

Tonight's show had a twist to the normal format where the stars had to dance off in teams instead of individually to secure their spots.

Farrelly made the bottom two, battling Jess Quinn in the final dance-off.

He looked sad to be leaving the competition.

Advertisement

"Yeah, it has been eight weeks. Carol Ann, I want to thank. She has let me do whatever I like on the dancefloor to express myself. I want to thank my wife Lisa and my family and all the crew backstage too," said Farrelly.

Top moments from this evening were:

Roger, Jess and Shavaughan

Roger Farrelly, Jess Quinn, and Shavaughan Ruakere all danced the pasodoble together to Smooth Criminal by Michael Jackson.

Fans on social media thought they did a great job.

Absolutely love Rog in this one he's doing well! #DWTSNZ — Pixie (@cheekypixienz) June 18, 2018

I'm embarrassingly impressed by that little umbrella twirl catch, I can dance but I can't catch #dwtsnz — \'kæ-rɪl\ · a brown spotted Kiwi (@pohutukaryl) June 18, 2018

Good team dance rog #DWTSNZ — john wilson (@john_wilson42) June 18, 2018

"You had me at the edge of my seat Roger. That was a very strong and original routine and you really worked as a team. I want to see more strength in your upper body," said judge Camilla.

"The A Team you certainly are guys! You look like a burlesque club. I love the team dances, so much energy together and it's a different pressure. I liked the MJ stuff too guys," said Julz.

"That was very amusing and entertained. I was on the edge of my seat. There was a clear improvement. The walking around was a little casual," said Rachel.

Farrelly, Quinn and Ruakere all scored 24 points from the judges in total as a dancing team.

Samantha, David and Chris

Samantha Hayes, David Seymour and Chris Harris all danced as a team.

They gave it a good shot but viewers thought their outfits were questionable.

"I gotta feeling, that tonight's gonna be a good night, that tonight's gonna a night that David Seymour gets voted off #DWTSNZ " — Stream Liberation (@bridvicious) June 18, 2018

I swear David gets more adorable every week. #DWTSNZ — Tayla McRae (@taylamcrae) June 18, 2018

The guys went with 6th form school ball for their outfits tonight #DWTSNZ — Alessandra Rachael (@AlessandraRach) June 18, 2018

"I like how challenging it was. It was a huge risk but good work guys. When you were in sync it was clean and crisp," said Julz.

"I totally agree, in the beginning, it was strong but then there were some mistakes. I liked seeing two celebrity students dance together. I thought one person did make a lot of mistakes," said Rachel.

"I liked how supportive you were of each other. It was technical but you took chances on that," said Camilla.

The judges scored them all 22 points in total as a team.

• Watch Dancing with the Stars on Sunday at 7pm and Monday at 7.30pm on Three.