Clockwise: Mr and Mrs Smith, The Lady from Shanghai, Freaks and Geeks, Alexander: The Making of a God. Photo / The Spinoff

Originally published by The Spinoff.

We round up everything coming to streaming services this week, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, ThreeNow, Neon and TVNZ+.

The biggies

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (on Prime Video from February 2)

This reboot has been a long time coming. When it was originally announced, this adaptation of the 2005 film was created by and starring two of what were TV’s hottest things: Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. However, not long after, Waller-Bridge pulled from the project and was replaced by PEN15′s Maya Erskine. This version also sees a twist on the concept: rather than following a couple of spies pitted against each other, in this version these are spies who are forced to impersonate a married couple. Intriguing! / Sam Brooks

The Boy, the Queen and Everything in Between (on TVNZ+ from February 1)

Written by local queer icon Ramon Te Wake, this new TVNZ+ series follows Jacob (Niwa Whatuira), fresh out of prison and needing to find a job within 14 days, who turns to the only person who can help him: his estranged father Max (Adam Dehar). However, Max also happens to be the most famous drag queen in the country. Family hijinks (and heartstring-tugging, I assume) ensue. / SB

Freaks and Geeks (on TVNZ+ from February 2)

More than 20 years later, it seems so strange that Freaks and Geeks only got one season. Nevertheless, this season which launched the careers of creator Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) and its entire cast – Linda Cardellini, Seth Rogen, Busy Phillips, Jason Segel, Samm Levine, et al – might be one of the most beloved seasons of all time. If you have always wanted to try this show out but never been able to find it, you can soon find it on our public broadcaster’s streaming platform! / SB

The notables

Alexander: The Making of a God (on Netflix from January 31)

How often do the men in your life think about the Roman Empire? Probably more than they think of the relatively short-lived Macedonian Empire. Alexander: The Making of a God is here to change that, it seems. This six-part docu-drama explores the life of the man who got people to call him “the Great” as he pushed his way East, from Greece nearly all the way into India in just under six years. / SB

Pen15 (both seasons on TVNZ+ from February 2)

This comedy series, starring Maya Erskine (also in Mr and Mrs Smith) and Anna Konkle was a true phenomenon when it came out back in 2019. Erskine and Konkle, both in their 30s when the show started, play versions of themselves as 13-year-old social outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual 13-year-olds rounding out the cast. It received rave reviews, is bloody delightful, and easily holds up to “modern” scrutiny. / SB

Vanderpump Rules (season 11 on Hayu from January 31)

I will confess that I know literally nothing about this reality show, but what I do know is that 2023 was the year of Scandoval, and that Scandoval happened on Vanderpump Rules. Season 11 is the first season to follow whatever the heck Scandoval was, and if that means anything to you, this is the most anticipated series of the month. If it means nothing to you, bless your heart and keep scrolling. / SB

The films

Orion and the Dark (on Netflix from February 2)

On the surface this seems like just another Netflix animated feature, dropped early in the month, and quick to forget. Orion (Jacob Tremblay) seems like an average school kid – shy, unassuming, harbouring a crush – but underneath that exterior, he is consumed with irrational fears, including bees, the ocean, gutter clowns and falling off a cliff. Cute! But the real appeal here? Writer Charlie Kaufman, one of the best screenwriters of our day. Colour me interested! / SB

The Lady from Shanghai (on Neon from February 2)

I’m honestly just tickled that an Orson Welles classic from 1947 will be available to stream on Neon. The Lady from Shanghai stars Golden Age bombshell Rita Hayworth, as femme fatale Elsa, who embroils a hapless sailor Michael (Welles) in a murder plot where nobody comes out clean. It’s one of the classic noirs, and like any film by Welles, worth seeing even if it might not be his best. / SB

The first two Homes Alone movies (on Netflix from February 2)

You know what these are. They made a child star of Macauley Culkin, introduced a new generation to Catherine O’Hara memes about 30 years later, and gave a cameo role to former US president Donald Trump. Despite that last one, these movies hold up as generally delightful viewing experiences, intended for a specific age but appropriate for all. / SB

Netflix

January 29

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime

January 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down

January 31

Baby Bandito

WIL

Alexander the Great

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1

February 2

Orion and the Dark

Despicable Me 3

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Let’s Talk About Chu

Neon

January 30

Renfield

January 31

Girl Happy

It Happened at the World’s Fair

February 1

Big Nate

River Wild

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

February 2

The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe: Season 1-3

Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1-7

Kick-Ass

Kick-Ass 2

February 3

The Lady from Shanghai

February 4

Dynamic Planet

Devil’s Peak

My Happy Ending

TVNZ+

January 30

The Tudors: Season 1-5

February 1

The Boy, The Queen and Everything In Between

P!nk: All I Know So Far

Juliet, Naked

Begin Again

Dear John

A Walk to Remember

The Lucky One

February 2

PEN15: Season 1-2

Freaks and Geeks

February 4

The Museum

ThreeNow

February 1

Heat

February 2

Guerilla

Prime Video

February 1

In the Land of Saints and Sinners

Ben Hur (2016)

Suits: Season 1-9

The Fast and The Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

Furious 7

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

February 2

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Disney+

January 31

Choir

A Hero’s Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Echo

Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa: Season 1-4

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown

February 2

Self

Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez: Season 1

Genius: MLK/X

Apple TV+

N/A

AMC+/Acorn TV

January 29

Crossroads

Shudder

February 1

Sorority House Massacre

The Velvet Vampire

February 2

Dario Argento: Panico

Hayu

January 31

Vanderpump Rules