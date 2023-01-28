Janine Grainger and her dog Poppy. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, EasyCrypto co-founder and CEO Janine Grainger takes us on a tour of his top places in the city.

Favourite beach?

I love taking my dog to the beach and Kakamatua is such a great spot - short walk through the peaceful bush to get to a sheltered inlet full of dogs living their best lives. Highly recommended … even if you don’t have a dog.

Favourite brunch spot?

Sticking with the dog friendly theme, try out Orphans Kitchen in Ponsonby - I can’t go past a homemade crumpet!

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

K Rd is a fantastic place for a great meal, you’re spoiled for choices with Gemayze St, Cotto, Coco’s Cantina and Satya just to name a few favourites.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf is one of its best assets. Whether it’s a ferry ride over to Waiheke, a day out on the boat fishing or just enjoying the views from one of our many east coast beaches, it’s something we should be showing off to everyone!

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Caretaker - comfortable couches, extensive cocktail list curated to suit your mood and low lighting to hide that end-of-night dishevelledness.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Standing Room espresso on Symonds St.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

For a greater Auckland fish n chips run, check out Clarks Beach Takeaways - super fresh snapper, generous chips and a pickup time down to the minute.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Puhinui Stream is a hidden gem in Manukau, the mature forest makes for a tranquil escape not far from the city (and also dog friendly!)

Favourite venue for a gig?

Wine Cellar and Whammy Bar, there are always great acts on and, now more than ever, we need to support our small venues and homegrown artists.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Your local op shop! I love the op shop culture in NZ, great place to find a bargain, a costume, or re-home your spring clean-out. All while supporting great charities.



