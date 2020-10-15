Kiwi choreographer's message to thousands of trolls who sent vile death threats, homophobic slurs

A New Zealand choreographer who received thousands and death threats and homophobic slurs has hit back at the very trolls who sat behind their keyboards and told him to die.

Kiel Tutin has worked with global stars like Jennifer Lopez and Jolin Tsai, "the Britney Spears of China", making himself a global sensation over the past four years.

But following the release of K-pop group Blackpink's latest single Lovesick Girls, where he helped with the dance routine, the 24-year-old woke up to a social media storm which saw him trending worldwide for the wrong reasons.

After Tutin opened Twitter to find "25,000 faceless accounts telling me to die" because they didn't like the choreography, the Auckland star called out those hiding behind their computer.

"What's hard is these trolls online are relentless and savage, everyone thinks they're a critic nowadays, and the anonymity of social media almost encourages it," he told the Herald.

Kiel Tutin has hit back at K-pop trolls, while telling those who have been bullied to remain strong. Photo / Instagram

"I think the thing that consistently surprises me is when you see the ages of the people writing these things, teenagers and kids writing horrible messages, publicly, to someone they don't know.

"I've had a look at some pages where they are talking about their own mental health in one post and then sending out hate in the next, it just doesn't add up to me.

"[If I could meet them face to face] I'd tell them just to be a nice person in your approach to anything. There are people who message me their opinions and do so in a respectful way.

"I'll choose what feedback I will take on from people that know what they're speaking on, but if you feel the need to publicly comment on something, there are ways without being malicious."

A number of the comments took aim at Tutin's sexuality, his skin colour, attacked his looks and wished he would be shot dead.

Sadly, the horrific abuse hasn't surprised the 24-year-old who explained K-pop fans, known as 'blinks', have a reputation of being brutal, to the point where it can destroy careers.

He told the Herald K-pop fans feel a sense of power which can turn take a dark turn, but it hasn't put him off working in the Korean music scene.

Tutinl was told to die by fans of the South Korean girl group Blackpink (pictured), who trolled him relentlessly for choreographing the group's new single, Lovesick Girls. Photo / AP

"Unfortunately, it's pretty common. I've seen them tear down other choreographers, make-up artists, producers and the idols themselves. There's a certain power that fans feel they hold, that the idols are they 'for' them, which can be positive and negative.

"The commitment to the fans is part of the beauty of K-pop, but of course there's always the other side of the coin.

"Despite the backlash, I'm such a fan of K-pop and Korean culture, and that's why I really put my all into every job I do, it's rewarding knowing that your work will be valued and as much effort is equally poured into the production of the videos, performances and everything surrounding it."

Just some of the thousands of vile messages Kiel Tutin received from K-pop fans. Photo / Twitter

Tutin isn't the first entertainment star to be targeted with death threats recently.

Last week, a gay MTV star was inundated with similar death threats and homophobic abuse on Twitter from the group's fans.

Alex Illest, who previously starred in MTV Canada's talk show 1 Girl 5 Gays, was repeatedly told to kill himself after calling Blackpink fans 'toxic' and 'psychotic' in a tweet.

The 30-year-old was targeted by the Blinks after they started harassing rapper Cardi B on Twitter for not promoting Blackpink's new album, which she features on.

While Tutin is used to criticism, he said the personal attacks and death threats were "pretty intense".

Now he wants to use his experience to show those who have been bullied and harassed not to give up on their dreams and to continue to be proud of who they are.

"For every person dragging you down, there's one that wants to lift you up. I can only speak on my own experiences and hopefully they'll relate to whoever needs to hear them.

"I'm glad that the world is changing, like sexuality, gender and ethnicity should never be a reason for injustice or discrimination. Surround yourself with a good support system, special people you can turn to and ask for help.

"I'm to have lots of friends and supporters, which is lovely.

"My posts were never about sympathy or pity, they were more so my way of processing that experience by condemning it, and saying that no one should accept or have to deal with that. If no one speaks up about problems, they won't change right?"