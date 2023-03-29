Keanu Reeves attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4". Photo / Getty Images

Keanu Reeves has given heartwarming insight into his ultra-private relationship.

The John Wick actor, 58, quietly began dating artist Alexandra Grant, 49, at some stage over the past few years, and has hardly spoken about her publicly.

The pair first made headlines when they casually stepped out at a film gala in November 2019, in which they officially went public with their romance by holding hands for photographers.

And now, Reeves has finally lifted the lid on their union away from the public eye, after People magazine asked the blockbuster star when he last felt a moment of “bliss”.

“A couple of days ago with my honey,” Reeves candidly told the publication.

“We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

Grant is a well-known visual artist in LA, and is thought to have known Reeves since at least 2011.

Grant did the illustration for Reeves’ two volumes of poetry – Ode To Happiness, released in 2011, and Shadows, in 2016.

Reeves’ last known long-term relationship was in the ‘90s with late actress Jennifer Syme, but their love ended in tragedy with the then 28-year-old driving her car into a row of parked cars in LA in 2001.

In a 2006 interview with Parade magazine, Reeves said of Syme’s passing: “Grief changes shape, but it never ends.

“People have a misconception that you can deal with it and say, ‘It’s gone, and I’m better’. They’re wrong. When the people you love are gone, you’re alone.”

Reeves has built a reputation for being the most humble person in Hollywood, with his random acts of kindness slowly emerging publicly over the years.

Among those, he reportedly donated 70 per cent of his whopping salary from The Matrix to cancer research – roughly $44 million.

He gave the entire stunt team on The Matrix Harley Davidsons so they could all enjoy riding as much as he did, and bought several crew breakfast and lunch every day during filming of Chain Reaction in 1996. He also went viral in 2011 when he offered a passenger his seat on the New York subway.

One of the most famous stories about Reeves emerged in 1997 when he was photographed sitting on the side of the road with a homeless man.

The word was Reeves approached him, sat with him, shared drinks and snacks and listened to his life story.