Sources claim Kanye West has imposed a strict set of rules for his Australian wife, Bianca Censori. Photo / Getty Images

Kanye West’s marriage to Australian woman Bianca Censori has become even more of a spectacle as reports claim the rapper and former husband of Kim Kardashian enforces a bizarre set of rules for his new wife to follow.

According to the Daily Mail, a source has claimed that West, 46, has convinced Censori, 28. they are royalty and she must adopt his commands.

“Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear,” the source claimed.

“She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.”

Speaking about Censori’s position in the marriage, the source added: “She has no mind of her own anymore.”

It’s a view that supports what friends of Censori have witnessed in their once “outspoken and lively” mate’s behaviour.

Last month sources close to Censori told the Daily Mail West was succeeding in transforming their friend into a “radicalised” version of his ex-wife, Kardashian.

Bianca Censori before she married Kanye West. Photo / via Facebook

“Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is,” the source said. “She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut.”

The pair have been in Europe recently where it’s understood West has an on-call atelier in Italy to whip up revealing outfits for Censori.

Designers who have previously worked with West told Page Six the Heartless singer has them turning out his wife’s infamous full-body stockings on demand.

“Anything he wants to make, they can make it. He’s really just making it on the spot,” said Mowalola Ogunlesi, who was hired by West in 2020 to head his Yeezy-Gap collaboration.

Another designer who had worked with West but did not want to be named explained to Page Six the garments are designed and made by an “in-house team that creates everything in a day.”

West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, attend the 2019 Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

Ogunlesi also said that West has become partial to buying Wolford tights and cutting them while Censori is wearing them. She also said despite the claims Censori is completely dictated to by her husband, she’s actually part of the process when it comes to what she wears.

“She [Censori] has a lot of say in what she wants to wear. Everything Bianca is wearing is really from her and Ye’s brain.

“They want to show people that you can do this yourself. It’s stuff that’s attainable — tights.”



