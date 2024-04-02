The star has shared a devastating update with fans in an emotional post on Instagram. Photo / Getty Images

Actress Jennifer Garner has revealed she is mourning her dad, William, who died “peacefully” on Saturday aged 85.

“We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away — valid question),” the 13 Going On 30 actress wrote in an Instagram post, Page Six reports.

“While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85-year-old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners.”

Despite her grief, Garner looked back on her father’s life with “gratitude” and praised his “gentle demeanour and quiet strength”.

“For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad,” she said. “We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith.”

The Elektra star went on to thank the healthcare workers who looked after her father in his last few months.

“Your care extended Dad’s life and gave him time to be in his favourite spots — surrounded by daughters and grandchildren, cheering for his beloved Aggies, captaining a boat, and — most of all — next to his wife of 59 years, our Mum,” she said.

“There is so much to say about my dad — my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us — but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind.”

Garner concluded the moving post by sharing never-before-seen pictures from her childhood depicting some of her adventures with her dad.

The snapshots showed the pair eating watermelon at family picnics, happy family portraits and some of her most cherished memories with her father.

She also featured a picture of her and her father in a credit card commercial from 2016.

Various A-listers and fans flooded the comments section with condolences for the actress, with Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer saying, “Praying for you and your family, losing a loved one is never easy.”

Jullianne Hough wrote, “Sending so much love and wrapping you in a warm hug.”

“Aw babe sending you my love and prayers for you and your family,” Eva Longoria chimed in.

Zoe Saldana wrote, “Our sincerest condolences to you and your family.”

“Sending you and your whole family the most love and light and hugs,” actress Lily Collins added.

Garner grew up in West Virginia with her father William, her mother Patricia Ann, and two sisters, Melissa and Susannah.

In January, the Juno actress celebrated her parents’ wedding anniversary with an adorable photograph of the couple in front of a wall of flowers.

“Happy 59th anniversary to my incredibly sweet and loving parents. Thank you, Mum and Dad, for giving my sisters and me such a secure, happy start to life,” she captioned the moving tribute.