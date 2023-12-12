Gladys Knight is returning to New Zealand for two shows in 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Gladys Knight is returning to New Zealand for two final shows in 2024.

The Grammy Award-winner - who has become known as the “Empress of Soul” throughout her career, which has spanned more than five decades - will play at Auckland’s Civic Theatre and Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre next year as part of her farewell tour across New Zealand and Australia.

Kicking things off in Perth on March 19, the star will perform in Adelaide, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney before making her way to Wellington on April 2 and Auckland on April 4.

Set to play all her greatest hits, including Licence To Kill, Midnight Train to Georgia and I Don’t Want To Know, the singer - who has had number-one hits on pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary charts - will no doubt bring an impressive production to the country.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, December 19 at 11am.

Knight’s music career first began when she was 4 years old, singing gospel music at her church. Discovering a love and passion for the performing arts, she went on to create Gladys Knight & The Pips, a singing group with her siblings, and was undoubtedly a star in the making.

In the following years, Knight released an array of chart-topping hits in the 60s, 70s and 80s, including Every Beat of My Heart and Letter Full of Tears. With more than 38 albums and multiple award wins and nominations, she has become one of the most successful artists of her time and holds legendary status in the industry.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Gladys Knight

What: The Farewell Tour

When: Wellington, April 2 and Auckland, April 4

Tickets: The pre-sale for Frontier Members begins on Monday, December 18 at 10am local time.

The general sale begins on Tuesday, December 19 at 11am local time. Tickets and tour information are available via frontiertouring.com/gladysknight.