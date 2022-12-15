Ellen shares her favourite moments with tWitch. Video / The Ellen Show

DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss reportedly left his home unexpectedly and did not answer phone calls ahead of his death at just 40 years old.

His wife Allison Holker, 34, told police her husband left their California home on good terms with her, but wouldn’t answer her calls, TMZ reports.

Holker told police his actions were “out of character”, so much so that law enforcement considered listing the 40-year-old as a “critical missing persons” case, reports the New York Post.

Police then accompanied Holker to return to her home to check the property for any information as to his whereabouts.

Shortly after speaking with Holker, the LAPD received a call which led them to finding the beloved Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ dead.

Holker confirmed the news by releasing a statement to The Post, writing: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

The couple had hosted Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings on Disney+ together since 2018. They married in December 2013.

Boss is also survived by the couple’s three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

It comes after Ellen DeGeneres shared a sweet video tribute to the DJ online.

The talk show host compiled her favourite moments with Boss on the show, writing, “Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch.

“He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too. I’m going to be sharing some of my favourite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours. #ILovetWitch.”