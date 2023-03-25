Director Liz Garbus has acknowledged the amount of “control” Harry and Meghan had over the six-part docuseries. Photo / Getty Images

Director Liz Garbus has “no regrets” over making the Harry & Meghan documentary series.

The 52-year-old moviemaker helmed the project for Netflix in collaboration with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Archewell production company.

Garbus has insisted the show was “very different” from the other documentaries she’s worked on, because of the amount of “control” the couple had over the six-part film.

Harry and Meghan’s docuseries was directed by Liz Garbus. Photo / Netflix

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she explained: “That project was very different from most of my career in that we partnered with Archewell, their company, to make this show.

“Harry had a lifetime of experience of sharing stories with media and feeling that they were twisted into something he could not recognise, and, of course, Meghan had a short but very violent experience of that.

“For them to exert some control over their own story felt OK, as long as the viewer is aware of that contract. It’s like if you’re making a documentary with re-creations, just let your viewer know that they’re re-creations.”

When asked if the royals had “final cut” on the documentary, she replied: “It was a collaboration, and on all levels that is true. If I wanted to push for something, I did.

“That’s exactly that sort of contract between filmmaking and viewer that I think is key so that your audience is aware that this is not an investigative documentary; it was something done in partnership with the principals.”

Garbus concluded: “I have no regrets. I don’t know if it was the most watched doc series on Netflix ever, but it certainly was in the first few weeks.

“[Viewers] came for the love story, or the hot gossip, but were able to stay for other provocative and important stuff.”