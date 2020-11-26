Chrissy Teigen defends Meghan Markle after she was criticised for sharing miscarriage news

Chrissy Teigen has jumped to Meghan Markle's defence after she was criticised for her personal essay about her miscarriage. Photo / Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen has lashed out at a Twitter user for criticising Meghan Markle's personal essay about her miscarriage.

"Is anyone really questioning the pain and sheer awfulness of suffering a miscarriage, or are they perhaps criticising Meghan's decision to write a 1,000 word op-Ed about herself?" the user wrote about Markle's article.

"What does it add to the resources already available for those who go through a tragedy like this?"

The model who recently shared her own miscarriage quickly jumped to Markle's defence.

"Award for today's absolute piece of s--t goes to Marco Giannangeli," she wrote.

"Congratulations, piece of s--t."

Teigen has since deleted the tweet and posted, "Sorry forgot I'm trying to be nicer lol."

Sorry forgot I’m trying to be nicer lol — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 25, 2020

Today the Duchess of Sussex revealed in an article for the New York Times that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

"It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib," she wrote.

"After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

Yesterday Chrissy Teigen and John Legend defended their decision to post pictures from the hospital after they tragically lost their son Jack last month.

The Sports Illustrated model and the 'All of Me' hitmaker wanted to help others who had been through the same experiences by sharing photographs from their devastating pregnancy loss.

She said: "Every day is so different. When people ask how I'm doing, I say, 'I'm OK, today.' ... I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren't for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like."

"These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."

John added: "When we did, it really meant so much to so many people.

"I'm just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it … One of the ways we could carry on Jack's memory was taking pictures of that moment. I was worried, like, I don't want to commemorate this pain … [but the photos are] something to remember him by."

Where to get help:

• For support for bereaved parents visit sands.org.nz

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389