Britney Spears says she has nerve pain on the right side of her body. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears has claimed she has incurable nerve damage on the right side of her body.

The Piece of Me singer has explained that the reason she dances in front of the camera all the time for social media is because it’s the only time she doesn’t feel any “pain”.

She captioned a dancing clip: “I’m dancing in time now Victoria … yes … nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess … nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain … your brain literally shuts down … blah blah blah old story … in that place I didn’t breathe when I was there … nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb.

“I wake up like 3 times a week in bed and my hands are completely numb … nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head … it stings and it’s scary … the last 3 years since I got out of that place I’ve been in a mild unconscious state … I couldn’t face it.”

The 40-year-old pop star said dancing is like her medication because it allows her to breathe.

She continued: “It was like it was too scary to be here … although my Instagram has been not up to par to most … hey hey hey it gave me existence and got me here … it’s funny though when I dance I don’t feel the pain … it’s like my mind literally goes to a place of my inner child. And although I don’t move like I used to … I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength … by the grace of God I finally found a medication where I actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck … my eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly … I’ve done a good job trying to pull it off.

“Either way I’m getting a lot better, I can breathe … I feel smarter because well, Jesus I can breathe now … either way, I’m breathing now and I can dance in time, Victoria … I send all my love to every single one of you … this is me this morning… I’m gonna vacuum now.”

In the comments section, fans are voicing their concerns for the singer, with many confused by the car seat in the background, with one writing: “Is that a baby carrier, this is rough.”

Earlier this year, Britney and her husband Sam Asghari suffered a devastating miscarriage. The year before, she was freed from a lengthy conservatorship that gave her father Jamie Spears control over her financial, healthcare and professional decisions.