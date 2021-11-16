Britney Spears reveals she's thinking about having another baby

The pop star has revealed she wants to become a mother again. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears wants another baby.

The singer, 39, is a mum to two teenage boys, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Now engaged to Sam Asghari, the pop star has revealed she wants more children in the future.

In a sweet post shared to her Instagram page, she wrote, "I'm thinking about having another baby!

"I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure!"

It comes after revelations she wasn't allowed to have a contraceptive IUD removed amid her conservatorship, controlled by her father.

She spoke in court earlier this year comparing her conservatorship to "sex trafficking" because she was forced to perform against her will and was forbidden from marrying her partner Sam Asghari or having children with him.

At the time, one of her former boyfriends, who wanted to remain anonymous, revealed that Spears wanted a daughter "more than anything" but her father Jamie Spears "kept her from that".

He told the New York Post newspaper: "What she wants more than anything is to have a baby girl. That's all she's ever wanted, really. They kept her from that. They told her she had to do the Vegas show instead."

He went on to admit that the pop star was "terrified" of speaking up because she was fearful of losing contact from the children she already had with Kevin Federline, teen boys Sean and Jayden.

"She was afraid to rebel or speak out because she was worried they'd totally take her kids away."