The band kicks off The Dream tour at Auckland's Spark Arena.. Photo / Adam Jones

OPINION:

Alt-J is a band that you either love or have never heard of. For the die-hards, this review is for you. For the newcomers, here’s a little taste of a band that you really can’t compare to anyone else.

The group is comprised of Joe Newman, Thom Sonny Green and Gus Unger-Hamilton - all of whom seem to embellish the stage with a British band aplomb and a rock-core quality that only accompanies the well-seasoned virtuosos. It’s not their first rodeo - and it’s certainly not their last.

Winning the Mercury prize for Album of the Year with their debut album An Awesome Wave and an NME award for Best British Band in 2018, Alt-J have certainly picked up a few handshakes for their impressive musical skills, but you have to see them in person to understand just how profoundly talented the Leeds-born musicians are.

The British indie rock band have been jamming and releasing emotionally-charged music since 2007. Releasing their fourth album last year, the band embarked on a world tour to give eager ears the sound of their latest collection of songs live - and what a treat it was.

A very special performance for the band and its audience, Alt-J’s knockout gig at Spark Arena last night marks the first show of The Dream Tour 2023, giving New Zealanders a first glimpse at their much-anticipated set list.

The band started the show as they started their latest album: with the intensely moody Bane. The sound of a Coke can being cracked open echoes through the speakers as it does on the album and the audience is offered a first sip of the much-anticipated show.

The song creates an arena-felt fizz amongst its listeners and, just like the caffeinated drink, injects the crowd with an energetic buzz.

The band proceeds to venture through its various albums via song, playing Every Other Freckle from their second album and The Actor from The Dream. Then, they venture into their third album’s repertoire with Deadcrush, which is accompanied by a bassy beat and a thunderous applause.

The band managed to play songs from all four of their albums, ensuring that every era of Alt-J fans was catered for. The audience reflected the many years of the band’s success, with the masses singing and dancing along to the alternative band heartily.

The spotlight engulfs the guitarist and the lead singer in light as they sing in a choir-like harmony to the audience, transitioning from Interlude I to Tesselate.

Known as the band’s longtime anthem, the song’s name pays tribute to the humble triangle, which can be easily created on a keyboard by typing alt and j, or in other words, the band performing on stage.

“Auckland, we want to say a big thank you to Harper Finn and his band for supporting us. This next song is for them”. The band breaks out into the eerie Philadelphia, which sees Unger-Hamilton juggle the bass guitar, the keyboard and supporting vocals without fault.

Alt-J’s fourth album The Dream reveals an intimate yet familiar set of songs to get stuck in your head. Experimenting with genre, storytelling and instruments, the album is both explorative and comforting, with a listening experience that is enhanced when heard live.

Chicago was the perfect example of the album’s stage presence. The song slowly builds as the lights shake. The intensity grows, the crowd begins to clap and the audience returns the band’s energy in lump sums. Moody, fierce and packed with emotion - this was why we needed to hear the album here and now.

Not without its flaws, the band had a few little hiccups to bring us down to earth. Forgetting the words to U&ME, Newman gives out a little chuckle while being teased by his bandmate Unger-Hamilton.

“Sometimes Joe needs a little help remembering the words”, the guitarist laughed.

Newman talked back, “This is a song from our first album. I’m sure 90 per cent of you will know this - including me. This is Matilda.” And the crowd erupted.

The band finished with their 2012 hit Fitzpleasure, then retook the stage with an encore of Left Hand Free, Hard Drive Gold and, of course, the iconic-yet-sinister love song inspired by the children’s book Where the Wild Things Are.

“It’s been a wonderful, wonderful start to our tour”, says Unger-Hamilton. “We’ve got one more song for you. We hope you enjoy it.”

And Breezeblocks begins to play.

The audience’s favourite track by far, the song is joined by claps, stomps and screams from the crowd and then melts into a flurry of swaying bodies and uplifted arms.

Voices sing along to the song: “Please don’t go, I love you so” - and they really mean it.

Alt-J redefines the modern rock band. Regularly featuring a toe-tapping guitarist, a moody-looking drummer and a leading man with a penchant for hair-flicking and spotlight-stealing, the band throws all cliches on their head.

Newman channels a choir-boy ethereality while broaching lyrics about death, serial killer psyches and the power of instant attractions. Unger-Hamilton switches between bass guitar, keyboard and vocals and sometimes - most impressively - showcases all three at the same time. And Green provides a soundscape of percussive sounds that deviate from the standardised snare thrashing and bass blaring. He, instead, lays down the bones for the music to come alive in an unforgettably energetic performance.

Together, the band are a little left field and, if it’s your first time listening to Alt-J, are not at all what you would expect.

They are refreshing, buzzy and contagious with energy - as is that first cold sip of Coca-Cola at the start.



