Twenty-seven years of volunteer community service is winding down for local resident Ian Feasey.

A man of action rather than words, Ian has driven many community projects from mangrove control to Senior Net and beyond.

Still clocking up many kilometres weekly maintaining pest control stations, it's time to pass the baton to younger community members.

The past president of Whangamata Harbour Care Inc., Feasey remains a committee member and is instrumental in organising seedling control days.

"Whangamata needs our next generation to recognise and become active in protecting, restoring and improving our greatest asset … our harbour. One hour a month from 50 people would protect and enhance the jewel in our crown," Ian says.

Although stepping back from administration he still intends supporting community efforts.

With three other members of Whangamata Harbour Care, he received a community award from Mayor Goudie in 2019.

Whangamata Harbour Care group is losing senior members this year and needs fresh blood from our community to maintain the results achieved.

Whangamata Harbour Care is holding its 2020 annual meeting on Saturday, July 18, at the Whangamata War Memorial Hall and will acknowledge senior members' efforts.