Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Wet & Forget sold: New Zealand homecare product company sold to private equity firm Direct Capital in massive commercial deal

Shayne Currie
By
7 mins to read
Rod Jenden, founder of Wet & Forget, at the company's factory in Silverdale. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Rod Jenden, founder of Wet & Forget, at the company's factory in Silverdale. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Its Kiwi-made products are famous, as are its radio jingle and marketing campaigns. Now the Wet & Forget firm has been sold in a massive, multimillion-dollar commercial deal with a New Zealand private equity firm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business