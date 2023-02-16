Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Watch live: Grant Robertson addresses economic damage of cyclone in speech to business

Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Grant Robertson is scheduled to speak at about 12.45pm.

In a lunchtime speech to the Auckland Business Chamber today Finance Minister Grant Robertson is expected to address the infrastructure challenges New Zealand faces post-cyclone.

Robertson may offer some early assessment of the fiscal impact of the disaster.

He is also expected to talk about how the country can plan for the future and move ahead, as well as other Budget priorities and the overall economic situation.

After the speech, there will be a Q&A session hosted by Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges.

