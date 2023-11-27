Voyager 2023 media awards
Warren & Mahoney case: Woman accused of threatening bosses, staff appears in court

Shayne Currie
By
3 mins to read
Staff at Warren & Mahoney's office in central Auckland (above) were sent home in August after a woman allegedly threatened bosses and staff.

A woman charged with assault and threatening to kill or harm several bosses and workers at one of New Zealand’s most prestigious architecture firms has today appeared in court, but her name will remain suppressed

