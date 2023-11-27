Staff at Warren & Mahoney's office in central Auckland (above) were sent home in August after a woman allegedly threatened bosses and staff.

A woman charged with assault and threatening to kill or harm several bosses and workers at one of New Zealand’s most prestigious architecture firms has today appeared in court, but her name will remain suppressed until at least early next year.

The woman, 27, faces six charges involving allegations of threatening behaviour to five people over four separate days in August. Staff at the architecture firm, Warren & Mahoney, were sent home for a period “due to security concerns” as a result of the alleged behaviour.

The woman first appeared in court via audio-visual feed on September 1.

She has been subsequently remanded on bail and on Tuesday she stood quietly in the Waitākere District Court, with two supporters in the public gallery and her lawyer George Burns representing her for her latest appearance.

She was further remanded on bail until January for an expected case review hearing.

Her interim name suppression continues until at least then “as a psychiatrist who will provide an assessment which may be relevant has not completed the report”, Judge Lisa Tremewan told the court.

Police did not oppose interim name suppression continuing.

Bail conditions would remain in place, said Judge Tremewan.

Police told the Herald in late August that they had received a report of a person making threats at a commercial address on Pakenham St West in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter, where Warren & Mahoney’s offices are located.

“While we are unable to provide further comment while the matter is before the court, we can confirm no serious injuries were reported,” a police statement said.

The Warren & Mahoney office in central Auckland.

A Warren & Mahoney statement said: “Police were immediately made aware of the threats. Security measures were put in place, and our team members had the option of returning to the office later in the week.

“Support has been provided and is available to any of our team members, should any request it. We are advised that as the matter is before the courts, we cannot comment further.”

According to court charge sheets, the woman has been charged with:

Threatening to do grievous bodily harm to a senior staff member on Friday, August 4;

Threatening to do grievous bodily harm to another senior staff member on Monday, August 21;

Threatening to kill two staff members on Friday, August 25;

Assaulting and threatening to kill another woman on Saturday, August 26.

It is understood senior staff members at the firm were among the alleged targets.

The Supreme Court of New Zealand, designed by Warren & Mahoney. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Warren & Mahoney is one of Australasia’s most renowned, award-winning architecture firms, with seven offices in New Zealand and Australia.

Its portfolio includes the Supreme Court building in Wellington, the Christchurch Town Hall rebuild, the Wynyard Quarter Innovation Precinct and Commercial Bay in central Auckland.