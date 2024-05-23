Voyager 2023 media awards
US says it is ‘time to break up’ Ticketmaster parent Live Nation

Financial Times
4 mins to read
Frustration with Live Nation was exacerbated after a fiasco during the ticket sale of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Photo / George Walker IV, AP, File

The US Department of Justice has accused Ticketmaster parent Live Nation Entertainment of operating a monopoly that “suffocates its competition” in the live entertainment industry, in a landmark antitrust lawsuit that seeks the company’s break-up.

