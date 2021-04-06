Website of the Year

BusinessUpdated

US push for global tax rules could catch New Zealand's film industry

4 minutes to read
New Zealand's tax regime attracts big budget productions. Photo / Supplied

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

US calls for a new global tax regime - potentially the biggest overhaul in 100 years - should be viewed as good news for New Zealand, says Professor Craig Elliffe.

However the call by US

