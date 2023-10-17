Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Upward pressure goes on Fonterra’s milk price forecast after strong GDT auction

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
Another strong GDT auction may elevate Fonterra's current milk price forecast.

Another strong GDT auction may elevate Fonterra's current milk price forecast.

Upward pressure has gone on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price after this morning’s Global Dairy Trade auction registered a big gain for the fourth time in a row.

There were big price rises in the key

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business