TVNZ last week reported a plunge in net profit from $7.92 million to $1.72m for the year to June 30. Photo / Chris Keall

TVNZ has announced a leadership shakeup that will see its executive team cut from 10 to seven.

The state-owned broadcaster has not named its new boss, however. Brent McAnulty remains acting chief executive as the board continues its search for a permanent replacement for the departed Simon Power.

Newly-created roles of chief revenue officer (commercial and marketing), chief digital officer (technology and transformation) and chief operating officer (legal, people and operations) will be filled by current executives Jodi O’Donnell, Kym Niblock and McAnulty respectively.

Phil O’Sullivan remains as executive editor of news and current affairs and Nevak Rogers as acting chief content officer, while interim chief financial officer Tracey Richardson has her position made permanent.

The three departing executives are chief people officer Nicola Simpson, marketing director Jonathan Symons and chief transformation officer Cate Calver.

The Herald’s Media Insider column earlier revealed that Calver - a possible candidate to succeed Power - had jumped ship for Great Southern Television, where she will take the CEO role in the New Year.

Revenue was down year-on-year from $341.69m to $327.63m as the ad market slackened. No dividend was paid to the Government. TVNZ last paid a dividend following the 2020-21 financial year when it reported a $59.2m net profit.