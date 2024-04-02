Transpower CEO Alison Andrew to step down

Transpower chief executive Alison Andrew.

State-owned power grid operator Transpower said chief executive Alison Andrew would resign after 10 years in the job, effective from June 30.

Chairman Keith Turner said Andrew had decided that the time was right for her to step down as CEO.

Turner thanked Andrew for her contribution.

“Alison was instrumental in evolving Transpower’s asset management journey and in establishing it as a thought leader on New Zealand’s energy future with the publication of Te Mauri Hiko and Whakamana i Te Mauri Hiko,” he said.

The publication covers the role electricity is likely to play in New Zealand’s decarbonisation plans.

Transpower will start a recruitment process for a new CEO in due course.